Michael (Mickey) Thomas Conneran
Scottsdale - Michael (Mickey) Thomas Conneran, 61, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mickey Conneran will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery at Fisher, MN. The Mass will be livestreamed by going to www.crookstoncathedral.org
and then clicking on the prompt for Funerals-Burials. Log-in can be done anytime after 10:50am.