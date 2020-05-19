Michael Thomas HeylTempe - Michael Thomas Heyl passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Mike was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 7, 1977 to Tom and Teri Heyl. The family moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1985 where they still reside. Mike participated in Boy Scouts earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Mike received a Bachelor's Degree at Arizona State University in Information Technology. He was working as an Admissions Counselor for University of Phoenix at the time of his death. He enjoyed being a youth soccer coach, going to California to hang out on the beach, golfing (he golfed in many charity events), and being with his kids. Mike is survived by by his 3 children, Alexis Kennedy Heyl, Sydney Grace Heyl, and David Michael Heyl all of the home. He is also survived by his parents Tom and Teri Heyl of Tempe, AZ, and his sister Stacy Heyl and nephew Cameron of Chandler, AZ, and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Eldora Heyl of Eureka, Kansas. No formal services are planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Heyl family.