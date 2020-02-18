|
Dr. Michael V. Altamura
Peoria - Dr. Michael V. Altamura (Dr. Mike) was born on September 28. 1923 to Francesco and Theresa Altamura in Brooklyn, New York. He passed away on February 15, 2020 at home in Peoria, Arizona after battling bladder cancer. Dr. Mike graduated from Dumont High School in Dumont, New Jersey. It was there that he met his future wife and mother of his two sons, Emily Wandell. Shortly after graduation he answered the national call to service and enlisted in the United States Army where he was a tank mechanic for the 750th Tank Battalion during World War II. He fought in the European Theater which included the liberation of Paris, Battle of the Bulge, and most notably the Liberation of Nordhausen concentration camp, freeing thousands of Jewish, Slovakian, and military prisoners. He took part in the single most important humanitarian task of the war, if not the 20th Century. Upon return from the war, like other veterans, Dr. Mike took full advantage of the G.I. Bill, earning a Masters degree from Columbia University. He became a science teacher at his alma mater Dumont High School. Dr. Mike subsequently earned a medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1961. He practiced as a general family practice physician in Sunnyvale, California until his retirement at age 70. He was among the first Physicians to be certified in family medicine. After retiring he moved to Phoenix, Arizona to be near his family. Dr. Mike found his happiest moments spending time with his family and volunteering at the medical school at Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Emily, son Robert (Anne), grandson Matthew, granddaughter Stephanie (Rebecca), great grandson Charles and sister Mary Ale. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, and son Michael. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. The family would like to give special thanks to the kind and dedicated staff of Orchard Pointe Terrazza and Hospice of the West. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center.
http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/Michael_V_Altamura
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020