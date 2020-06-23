Michael V. Espinoza



Michael V. Espinoza, a child of God, passed away peacefully in his childhood home June 12, 2020. He was born August 18, 1958 in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael lived his entire life here in Arizona in the West Valley. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and beloved son. Michael is survived by his daughter, his three grandchildren, his two brothers, and his two sisters.



A memorial service for Michael will conducted on June 25, 2020 at 11:00am. The service will be held at Christ's Church of the Valley, 1565 N. 113th Avenue, in Avondale, 85392.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store