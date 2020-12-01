Michael Wayne Ewens
Scottsdale - Michael Wayne Ewens passed away peacefully after a battle with MDS complicated by COVID-19 on November 29, 2020, at The Mayo Clinic Hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born on December 7, 1946, in Phoenix, Arizona.
"Oh the last goodbye's the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away." - George Strait
Mike was a proud Arizona native who attended Camelback High School and Arizona State University. He married Sue Karoline Swanson in 1970 and settled in central Phoenix where they raised their two children. A natural salesman, Mike moved quickly from auto sales to a lengthy career with Utility Crane and Equipment from which he never retired.
When not traveling for work, he enjoyed racing sailboats, fishing, hunting, and working on the family ranch. Mike was an outdoorsman, an animal lover, a doting grandfather to Zoey, and the loudest voice in any room.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lois in 1979, his father Herbert in 1987, his brother Ward in 2006; Mike is survived by his wife Sue, his two children, Michael (Troy) and Lyndsey; his four grandchildren Katlyn, Cotter, Maggie, and Zoey; and his dog, Dogie. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
Due to the current conditions in our country, a celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Condolences for the family may be offered at legacy.com
.