1/2
Michael Wayne Ewens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Wayne Ewens

Scottsdale - Michael Wayne Ewens passed away peacefully after a battle with MDS complicated by COVID-19 on November 29, 2020, at The Mayo Clinic Hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born on December 7, 1946, in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Oh the last goodbye's the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away." - George Strait

Mike was a proud Arizona native who attended Camelback High School and Arizona State University. He married Sue Karoline Swanson in 1970 and settled in central Phoenix where they raised their two children. A natural salesman, Mike moved quickly from auto sales to a lengthy career with Utility Crane and Equipment from which he never retired.

When not traveling for work, he enjoyed racing sailboats, fishing, hunting, and working on the family ranch. Mike was an outdoorsman, an animal lover, a doting grandfather to Zoey, and the loudest voice in any room.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lois in 1979, his father Herbert in 1987, his brother Ward in 2006; Mike is survived by his wife Sue, his two children, Michael (Troy) and Lyndsey; his four grandchildren Katlyn, Cotter, Maggie, and Zoey; and his dog, Dogie. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.

Due to the current conditions in our country, a celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences for the family may be offered at legacy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved