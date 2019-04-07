|
|
Michael Wise
Avondale - Michael Wise, 31, of Avondale AZ passed away suddenly March 26, 2019.
Mike was born October 29, 1987, in Danville, PA the son of Richard & Deborah Wise.
Mike worked as an InterModal coordinator at Swift Transportation. He had a passion for music, especially Metal and was a proud repeated survivor of the 70K Tons of Metal cruise.
Mike will be missed every day.
Please join friends & family Saturday, April 13th from 1-3pm as we celebrate his life at one of his favorite concert venues, Club Red 1306 W University Dr, Mesa AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019