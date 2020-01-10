|
Michela (Mickey) Saulino Gilbert, 90, passed away in her beloved home in Phoenix on Sunday, January 5th, 2020.
Born in Lynch, Kentucky in 1929 to immigrant parents, Clemente and Anna (Moccia) Saulino, she grew up attending boarding school at St. Camillus Academy in Corbin, Kentucky and later completed her education at Thomas More College (formerly Villa Madonna) in Covington, Kentucky. After her marriage to Allen Carlton (Colly) Gilbert in 1951, they moved to Phoenix to start a family. Raising a family of 7 kept her busy but the death of her husband in 1971 of cancer changed her life. Mickey's strong faith and beliefs helped her to persevere in keeping the family home, to finish raising her children and to find time to volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 23 years. She was also a founding member of an infamous Stitch 'n Bitch group, all mothers of Gerard High School students. As her kids gradually left the nest, she enjoyed spending time with friends, watching football, cooking, reading, gardening, bowling, knitting, and playing the piano, especially duets and Christmas carols with family and Yulebaching friends. She also enjoyed traveling abroad, visiting relatives and friends in Kentucky and attending many grandchildren's recitals, sports events and graduations. As a grand tribute, the whole family gathered to celebrate her 90th birthday last October at the Colton House in Flagstaff. In Mickey's life, there was truth to the saying "Never a dull moment".
Mickey is predeceased by her husband, Colly, her son, Allen Carlton Gilbert Jr., her brother, Tom Saulino, and her son-in-law, Jon Eckstorm Dunning Jr.
She is survived by her children: Anne Felland (Bob), Susan (wife of Carlton), Kelly Sakoi (Al), Monica Lane (Bob), Marydith Dunning, Eileen Workman (John), and Mark Gilbert. Mickey was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Berenice Roll, Joanne Niehaus, Joseph (Rita) Saulino and her sister-in-law Jeannie Saulino (wife of Tom).
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, at 5pm with Rosary at 6pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road in Phoenix. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, January 24th, at 10am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, with reception following. Memorial contributions may be made to Mickey's favorite charity: St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix, https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/give/donate.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, 2020