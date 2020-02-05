|
Michele (Bond) Heyl
Michele (Bond) Heyl passed away in Mesa, Arizona on January 28, 2020 at the age of 67. Michele was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Arizona in 1978. She started working in the "Car Business" in 1995 and most recently was a Finance Manager at Chapman BMW on Camelback. She loved her job almost as much as she loved trips to the Casino. She is survived by her daughter Amy Jean Ham, son-in-law Benjamin and grandson Benjamin Elijah. Because Michele enjoyed traveling and sunshine, her family will be scattering her ashes in Honolulu.
Michele was especially proud of Ben E, and asked donations in her memory be made to Sacramento Fairytale Town where he performs every summer (www.fairytaletown.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020