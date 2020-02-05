Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Heyl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele (Bond) Heyl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele (Bond) Heyl Obituary
Michele (Bond) Heyl

Michele (Bond) Heyl passed away in Mesa, Arizona on January 28, 2020 at the age of 67. Michele was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Arizona in 1978. She started working in the "Car Business" in 1995 and most recently was a Finance Manager at Chapman BMW on Camelback. She loved her job almost as much as she loved trips to the Casino. She is survived by her daughter Amy Jean Ham, son-in-law Benjamin and grandson Benjamin Elijah. Because Michele enjoyed traveling and sunshine, her family will be scattering her ashes in Honolulu.

Michele was especially proud of Ben E, and asked donations in her memory be made to Sacramento Fairytale Town where he performs every summer (www.fairytaletown.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -