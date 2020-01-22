|
|
Michelle Renee Eakins
Phoenix, Arizona - Michelle Renee Eakins passed away on January 14th, 2020 at the age of 53. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 19th, 1966. She is survived by her son, Joshua Painter and his wife Shanti Painter of Fort Lee, VA, daughter, Jordan Eakins of Phoenix, AZ, parents, Richard and Nellie Nelson of Queen Creek, AZ, sisters, Pamala Nelson of Peoria, AZ, Kim Telford of Queen Creek, AZ, brother, Richard and his wife Candy Nelson of Yuma, AZ, Grandkids, Landon, Aiden, Evelyn Painter and Ryiot Eakins along with many family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Andy Eakins and daughter Kayla Painter.
Michelle enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, taking vacations, and being outdoors. She was a dedicated nurse of 20 years and adored the new bundles of joy she helped bring into the world. Michelle was highly involved in her church and excitedly shared her great love for the Lord with others.
The visitation will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85027 on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday January 23, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church 9120 N. 95th Ave. Peoria, AZ 85345 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Peter Lopez will be officiating. Interment to follow at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary at 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020