Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
4715 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Barza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel H. Barza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel H. Barza Obituary
Miguel H Barza

Phoenix - Miguel H. Barraza, 71, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on October 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen, son Jason (Leila), grandchildren Aiden and Clare, brother Victor (Sara), sister Stella (Gene), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Miguel was preceded in death by his father Victor and mother Antonia, and brothers Robert and David. Miguel was born in Douglas, Arizona and was a lifelong Arizona resident. He graduated from NAU and was employed as a Parole Officer with the Arizona State Department of Corrections. He embodied the qualities of compassion, tenderness, strength, a sense of adventure, a sense of humor, and a commitment to faith, family and community. Miguel was an avid sports fan who also served as a youth sports coach for many years. He loved animals, especially two favorite pets, Paisley Anne and Lucky Lady.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix. A reception will be held in Anderson Hall following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Francis Xavier Building Fund, 4715 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now