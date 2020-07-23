Mike C. Federico



Avondale - Mike C. Federico, 69, of Avondale, passed away peacefully July 7, 2020, at his home with his family beside him.



He was born October 31, 1950, in Ajo, to Margarita Carmelo & Mike A. Federico.



He was a '68 graduate of Ajo High School, then left to Phoenix to obtain his Mechanic Certification at Lincoln Technical Institute. After working and gaining experience at several auto dealerships, Mike started his own automotive repair shop in 1983, Mike's Automotive Garage. In 2012, he added Line-X of Avondale, which later became Bullet Liner. Mike was proud to serve his community as a Phoenix Police Reserve Officer in the late 70s, and as a City of Avondale Council member in '96-2000. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Tri-City Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and the Estrella Golf Course Men's Club.



Mike enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a late-model race car driver in the late 70s at Manzanita Speedway in Phoenix. He sponsored and built his grandson, Devin, a quarter-midget race car which he enjoyed for many years. He had a lot of outdoor hobbies, and especially enjoyed family gatherings!



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Margarita Federico, and by his grandparents.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Terry V. Federico, by his sons & daughters- in-laws, Michael and Sheri Federico and Andrew & Dominique Federico; by his brothers & sisters-in-law, Hector & Janet Federico and Arnel & Rhonda Federico; and, by his grandchildren, Devin, Kira, Katie, Jayden, Colten, Alfonso, Dominique, and Anthony.



Arrangements were held in Avondale by Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home. He will be forever in our hearts.









