Services
Bueler Funeral Home
143 W Arnold St
Camp Verde, AZ 86322
(928) 567-5206
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Chapman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Chapman Obituary
Mike Chapman

Camp Verde - Mike Chapman, 74, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away the morning of September 6, 2019. He was born in Berkley, California on October 5, 1945 to the late Jack and Celia Chapman. He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, where he also played quarterback for the USAF football team. He moved to Phoenix in the mid-1970s and was Master Lock Company's top Sales Representative for many years.

He moved to Camp Verde with his wife, Candi in 1991 to enjoy the beautiful Verde Valley. Playing golf and drinking scotch were his lifelong passions, as well as recreating the best Cajun accent this side of the Mississippi River.

Mike is survived by his wife, Candi and their daughter, Cat; his daughter, Tonya Jones, her husband Billy and their daughters, Sofie and Lilly; his daughter, Kristen and her sons, Chase and Conner; by Carol Brittain-House, the mother of Tonya and Kristen; and by the countless lives he touched and friends he made along his journey.

Memorial services will be private. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now