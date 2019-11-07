|
|
Mike Gannon
Phoenix - Mike Gannon passed away quietly on October 19, 2019. He was born in Slayton, MN on May 18, 1942 to Dorothy and Ed Gannon and was the oldest of 5 boys. He grew up in Pipestone, MN. After graduating from high school, he moved around some and finally ended up in Lakeville, MN. Buying and selling cars was always a passion for him, and he ran a service station there before turning it into a Pizza Parlor. From there he moved to St. James, MN where he owned and managed Mike Gannon Motors. When the cold and snow got to be too much for them, Phoenix became home. He owned and operated All Valley Impound until fall of 2001, when he retired. Never able to just relax, he worked for several towing companies before getting sick. He is survived by his wife Joy, 2 brothers Gerry and Darryl, four children; Katherine (Paul), Dan (Kim), Julie (Ron), and Tony (Nadine), 5 step children: Philip (Monique), Matt, Karla (John), Josh (Dawn) and Billie (Helena) as well as 15 grand children. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30pm at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85022. It's ok to rest now Mike. Memorials can be sent to the Valley Fever Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019