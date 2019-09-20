|
Mike Johnson
Phoenix - Mike Johnson left us on September 11, 2019, just a few months shy of his 50th birthday. Our hearts are broken by this sudden and tremendous loss. Mike had a zest for life, a quick smile, and a razor wit. We already miss his ability to lift spirits and create smiles.
Mike leaves behind his wife Vania, two beautiful daughters, Christina and Ayline, and his bouncing baby boy James. Also left behind are his sisters--Kim Bytel and Trisha Senatro--and mothers Gerry Burchill and Susan Johnson. Mike was preceded in death by his father James and his beloved little brother Robbie. May God grant them a heavenly reunion.
We will remember Mike for his love of NASCAR and his devotion to the AZ Cardinals. He had a notorious lead foot, belied by a perfect driving record. Taking even short trip with Mike was like qualifying day at Indy, but you always returned safely. What we will miss most about Mike was his sense of humor. For those of us lucky enough to have known him, the world is a little dimmer without Mike's light.
We will celebrate Mike's life and mourn his passing on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 5-7PM at : Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Visit Hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 20, 2019