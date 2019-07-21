|
Milan (Milt) Jurco died July 11, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born November 5, 1928 in Lyons, Illinois.
He served in the Army of Occupation - Japan in 1946 and 1947. After his service to our country, he attended Purdue University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1952. His subsequent thirty-three career in the petroleum refining process field was with Universal Oil Products Co. (UOP) headquartered in Des Plaines, IL. After retirement he lived in Carlsbad, California for 25 years before moving to Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Williamina (Joan) nee Pirie-Paul from Huntley, Scotland, in 1999. He is survived by his son Russell Jurco and daughter-in-law Kimberly of Libertyville, IL; his daughter Paula and son-in-law Peter Sterman of Laguna Niguel, CA and his sister, Vlasta Jurco of Phoenix, AZ. No services will be held at the request of the deceased. A private cremation is planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019