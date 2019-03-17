|
Milan Radovich
Phoenix - Milan Radovich, 90, of Phoenix, AZ, (formerly Middleton, WI), passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born on July 1, 1928, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to Miroslav and Marija Radovic. He grew up in communist Yugoslavia, which forever shaped his belief in freedom and democracy. A lifelong climber, Milan was instrumental in forming the Obilic Mountaineering Club in Belgrade, Serbia. In 1958, he successfully led a group of political refugees to escape Yugoslavia in a daring climb over the Slovenian Alps into Austria. He emigrated to the United States in 1959, settling in Milwaukee, WI.
Over the next 10 years, Milan worked for American Motors in Kenosha, earned a B.A. and M.A. from UW-Milwaukee, taught history, and contributed to Voice of America radio broadcasts. In 1969 he married Otilija Kulik, and in 1972 they moved to Middleton, WI, where they raised three children. Milan worked as an academic librarian for Slavic languages at the UW-Madison Memorial Library for 32 years. He remained keenly interested in politics and government, writing hundreds of articles on democracy and human rights. He advised government leaders on refugee issues and advocated for the importance of free speech.
Milan loved spending time with his family, going on road trips, playing chess, eating palacinke, working with his library colleagues and having lunch at the Union Terrace. In 2002, Milan and Otilija retired to Phoenix where he enjoyed daily walks at South Mountain park and carried treats for any four-legged friend he encountered. Milan never lost his mischievous sense of fun and adventure, or his genuine desire to help those in need. He was a generous, kind and caring husband, father and friend.
Milan was preceded in death by his parents, brother Milos, and wife Otilija. He is survived by son George Radovich of Middleton, WI; daughters Natasha Blascuk of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Mira Radovich (Marlon Garcia) of Tempe, AZ; nephew Zlatko (Snezana) Simic and many friends, colleagues, and kumovi. The family thanks Brookdale Senior Living and Sage Hospice for their loving care of Milan on his final journey. "Uvek i zauvek moje srce."
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019