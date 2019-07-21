|
|
Mildred A. (Gerton) Curry
Phoenix - March 7, 1917 - June 19, 2019
Mildred was born in Tucson, Arizona. She was the fourth (4th) child to the marriage of Scottie and Susie Oby.
She was the great granddaughter of Mary Green the first African American to locate in Arizona.
As a young child the family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona. She attended Grant grammar school for her early education. Later in life she attended and graduated from Phoenix Union Colored High School.
Mildred met and married Robert Gerton. The marriage was blessed with seven (7) children, Stanley (deceased) Bobbie, Scotty, Susan, Edward, Brenda, and Margo.
During her children's early childhood Mildred was a dedicated and nurturing housewife and mother. The family was one of the first member of Saint Monica's Mission Church which is known today as Saint Pius the 10th Church. Later in life she joined the workforce working in many retail stores. Mainly a department store in Downtown Phoenix as a presser in the tailoring shop by the name of "Korricks department store" which eventually became Macy's department store that we know today.
Her family came together for a grand celebration of life for her 100th birthday.
Mildred is survived by her children Bobbie Brown (Lenford/Hux), scotty Gerton (joy), Susan Carr (Paul), Edward (Jeep) Gerton, Brenda Wilson (Robert) and Margo Smith, 17 grandchildren, a host of great grands, one (1) surviving sister Phyllis Oby Harris, and three (3) previous son's -in-law Ted Burton, Rick Smith and Ron Freeman.
By the request of the deceased there will be no services.
Her family loves and cherishes her memories, and misses her very much.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019