Mildred Ann Grow Sprague
Anthem - At the age of 84, she passed away peacefully in her sleep April 22, 2019 in Anthem, Arizona. Born June 29, 1934 in Royal Oaks, MI. She spent her childhood in Thompson Falls, MT on the family farm. She received her Bachelor of Science in 1956 from Gonzaga University followed by a second Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Masters in Education from Montana State University in 1970. In 1970 she moved to Arizona with her 3 children & became a Nursing Instructor at Phoenix College where she taught cardiology, neurology & orthopedics. She retired from teaching in 1997. Following, she served as a Guidance Counselor for another 15 years. She spent the remainder of her life traveling the USA & the world. She is survived by her children; Jack H. Sprague, Carolyn Sprague Lee, & Christopher P. Sprague. She adored 6 Grandkids; Alex & Sabrina Sprague & Spencer, Abigail, Olivia, & Sophia Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair Deforest Grow & Effa Kaiser Grow & daughter Elizabeth Ann Sprague. Her life touched many & her memory will always be with us!
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019