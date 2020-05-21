Mildred Bergstrom



Scottsdale - Mildred Bergstrom, 102, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on May 19, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 19, 1918. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was a homemaker and did charity work for Child Evangelism. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar and son, Duane Bergstrom. Mildred is survived by her 2 sons, Larry Bergstrom and Daryl Bergstrom, and a daughter, Diane Christianson. She has 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned in the near future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store