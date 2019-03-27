|
Mildred Campbell Furgerson
Heritage Sun City - Mildred Campbell Furgerson died peacefully March 21, 2019. She had been in assisted living at Brookdale (now Atria) Heritage Sun City after suffering a second stroke that left her unable to walk. Her husband Bill was with her every day, She was always pleasant, seemed happy and was known for her smile.
Mildred Phelps Campbell was raised by her grandmother first in Alabama, then in Louisville, KY. A lifelong Episcopalian, she met her husband to be, Bill Furgerson, at a church summer camp. They married in December 1951, after she had graduated from Atherton High School and he had started medical school. She supported them by working as a secretary for the Coast Guard before they had children.
She followed her husband's career to Baltimore, Tacoma, Staten Island, Seattle, Chicago, Savannah, and Galveston, before the family moved to Phoenix in 1970 for Bill's work at the Phoenix Indian Hospital. Along the way they had four children, all of whom graduated from Sunnyslope High School and were happy that none of them had to move during high school. Bill and Mildred moved to Westbrook Village in 1990 and to Brookdale Heritage in 2012.
Mildred was active in the Public Health Services Wives Club. She loved to sew and was a talented seamstress. When she and Bill started square dancing, she sewed their costumes. She went through phases of doing macramé and creating jewelry. She was an excellent baker. Before square dancing, she participated in a bowling league. She and Bill enjoyed playing bridge and hiking. They had a summer home in Prescott for many years. Late in life she discovered slot machines and went to play in Laughlin when she could.
Mildred is survived by her husband of 67 years, William B. Furgerson, Jr, and her children Bob (Trina), Dorothy (Carrie), Joe (Terry) and John, and her grandchildren Abra, Chance, Jean, Hannah, Bradley and Linshi. Her memorial service will be Saturday April 27th at 10 a.m. at All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church in Sun City. Donations in her honor may be made to the church endowment fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019