Mildred Hedger (Spain) Ehlert



Mildred Hedger (Spain) Ehlert, age 97, passed away on June 20, 2020 from natural causes. Millie was born in Omaha, Illinois and moved with her husband (Gene Spain) and daughter (Connie) to Arizona in 1952. After retiring from the Arizona Department of Education, she enjoyed her multiple interests and volunteer positions including Maryvale Baptist Church, Lady Elks, and Citrus Way Singers. She kept up with current styles and always looked a "mature" fashionista. In 1991 after having been a widow for several years, Millie became reacquainted with Red (Harry) Ehlert whom she had known many years ago in Springfield, Illinois. They were married in November of 1991. She loved music and danced many a joy-filled evening away with Red at the Elks. Her family and friends will greatly miss her. Millie was preceded in death by her four siblings, Eugene Spain (1st husband) and Harry Ehlert. She is survived by Connie Mumm (husband Paul), stepsons Ron Ehlert (wife Cathy), and Jack Ehlert (wife Margie), as well as 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. No memorial service will be held due to coronavirus. Donations in memory of Millie can be made to Maryvale Baptist Church, 5702 N 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017.









