Mildred "Millie" I. Dixon
Mildred "Millie" I. Dixon passed away on February 5, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. She was born in Rockton Township, IL on December 9, 1930 to Clarence J. and Lillian [Olds] Griffiths. She was a loving wife, mother a grandmother, who was devoted to her family. Mildred is survived by her son Neal, daughters, Melissa Rogers and Julie (Harry) Ackerman and her grandson, Matthew Plank and Daniel Plank. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Samuel "Sam" Dixon. Mildred's celebration of life is Monday, March 2 at 11:00am at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens (480) 830-4422
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020