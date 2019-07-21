|
|
Mildred "Millie" Jacoby
Phoenix - Mildred "Millie" Jacoby passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jene, of sixty years in 2017. Millie grew up in Sweetwater, Texas and spent two years at North Texas State University and also worked at the Abilene Oil Company in Texas before moving to Arizona in 1952.
She worked at Garrett AiResearch in Phoenix, a pioneer in numerous aerospace technologies and manufacturer of turboprop engines and turbochargers. It was there that she met her husband, Jene, and they were married in 1956. She later worked as an executive secretary to the Headmaster at Phoenix Country Day School for several years before moving on to join her husband in their very successful automotive supply business.
She was heavily involved in numerous volunteer activities including twenty-plus years at Honor Healthcare Osborn, a Goodwill volunteer, served as an Elder at Valley Presbyterian Church as well as singing in the VPC choir along with her husband, and a member of PEO (a philanthropic educational organization).
She is survived by a sister, Sara Buchanan, who lives in Austin, Texas; four nieces - Cindy Morse, Leslie Marsh, Judy Bowhall, and Laura Hampton; three nephews - David Hampton, Curt Marsh, and Kent Marsh. A brother, Bill Marsh, passed away several years ago. Millie was frequently described as the aunt everyone wished they had.
Millie's ebullient personality created numerous lasting memories for many folks. She was an excellent business person whose influence and generosity of spirit will always be remembered.
A private service was held in her honor. Contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Valley's Sherman House or the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019