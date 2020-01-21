|
|
Mildred "Mickey" Katherine (Davis) Peterson
Mildred Katherine (Davis) Peterson, 89, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at The Arizona State Veteran Home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Visitation and Rosary for family and friends will be held 6-8 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018.
Her Funeral Mass will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th St., Phoenix, with her son, Fr. Bradley Peterson, O. Carm., officiating. A luncheon will follow at the parish hall with graveside services following at Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center St.
Mickey was one of nine children, born August 14, 1930 to Ray and Katherine Davis and raised on the farm near Bayard, Iowa. After high school graduation she worked in Des Moines for Look Magazine and later as a medical assistant. She met our dad, Willard (Pete) Peterson, on a blind date and they married on Dec. 27, 1952 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Mickey and Pete moved their family from Iowa in 1974, making Phoenix their home, though Iowa was always in her heart. Bayard High School was where Mickey wrote for the Yearbook and School paper, played basketball and was the Homecoming Queen. She stayed in touch with her graduating class of 1948 for decades.
Mickey was a stay at home mother who raised seven children, one of whom had very special needs. She gave each of her children a love for learning and a deep faith. Our Mom was one of a kind and made our childhood lots of fun. She was a collector of people in need, often taking people in for days, weeks or months. She was always willing and able to set another place at our large table at a moment's notice. She was Mom to many and Grandma to a special 17. She had a beautiful soul, the world's biggest heart and a kind word for everyone.
While Alzheimer's Disease slowly robbed her of so many of her beautiful characteristics, she never lost her love for music, her innate happiness and peace. She became pure LOVE in the end. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
The family of Mickey Peterson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Arizona State Veteran's Home whose caring staff provided excellence in nursing care and genuinely charitable support for our whole family.
Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Catholic School, 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85008.
