Mildred Louella Wright Barger "Millie"
Mildred Louella Wright Barger "Millie" was born to James Alexander and Winifred Wright March 12, 1924 on a farm near Osceola, Iowa. She was 11th in a family of 13 children and passed to heaven February 6th, 2020. Her parents and 11 of her siblings preceded her in death. Mildred married Warren Barger September 26, 1942. He preceded her in death August 16, 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Mike) Harrison, her son Steve (Carol) Barger; grandchildren Crystal (Blake) Goodman and Jackie (Jim) Palmer; great grandchildren, Maddison (Sam) Waldo, Taylor Goodman, Dakota, Natalie and Brooklyn Palmer, and a host of nephews and nieces, cousins and numerous friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to Adoptive Families Coalition at adoptive.org and click the donate button. To read full obituary and to express condolences please go to www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020