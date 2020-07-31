1/1
Mildred Ludington Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Ludington Palmer

Scottsdale - Mildred Ludington (Kennon) Palmer of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on July 29, 2020. Mildred was born in Frankford, WV to James Loring and Lola Mae Brackman Ludington. She was employed by the Department of the Army in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry H. Palmer and her daughter, Mildred Kennon Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Kennon Lacey, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Services and internment were held at Green Acres Cemetery on August 3, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved