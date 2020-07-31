Mildred Ludington Palmer



Scottsdale - Mildred Ludington (Kennon) Palmer of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on July 29, 2020. Mildred was born in Frankford, WV to James Loring and Lola Mae Brackman Ludington. She was employed by the Department of the Army in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry H. Palmer and her daughter, Mildred Kennon Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Kennon Lacey, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Services and internment were held at Green Acres Cemetery on August 3, 2020.









