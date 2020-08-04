Mildred Maxine Hart
Phoenix - Mildred Maxine Hart, 99 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Mildred was born in Butler, Missouri to Laurence James and Bessie Lee Morris on March 5, 1921. She graduated from Butler High School. She was united in holy matrimony to William Clark Hart on May 5, 1946. This union was blessed with two children. She was preceded in death by her parents Laurence and Bessie Morris, husband William Hart and brothers Rex Morris and Cole Morris. She was a light from heaven on earth and the most thoughtful, gentle, caring soul. She led by example and taught us how to love selflessly and accept love in return. A Celebration of Life honoring Mildred will be held in Phoenix in early 2021 when it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather together. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her daughter Judith K. Hatter and husband W. Michael Hatter; son William C. Hart, Jr. and wife Kimberly C. Hart; brother James L. Morris and wife Laura L. Morris; grandchildren Aaron M. Hatter, Sarah E. Bergel, William S. Hart and Samuel C. Hart; great-randchildren Ava M. Stacy, Carlene M. Bergel and Brielle E. Bergel.
The family of Mildred wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley for their outstanding care and attention. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or online at https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/