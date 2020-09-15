1/1
Mildred Merring
1936 - 2020
Mildred Merring

Scottsdale - Mildred Merring, 83, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on September 11, 2020. Mildred was born October 26, 1936 in Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leroy Merring. Mildred is survived by her sister, Margaret Wood (John Wood Jr.) and sons, Michael Merring and Brian Merring. Visitation will be at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 5:00pm. Funeral Service will be at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 11:00am followed by Interment at Resurrection Mausoleum at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at 1:00pm. A Memorial Service will be at St. Barnabas On The Desert Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Donations can be made to the St. Barnabas Foundation.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Interment
01:00 PM
Resurrection Mausoleum at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
JAN
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Barnabas On The Desert Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
