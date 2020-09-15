Mildred MerringScottsdale - Mildred Merring, 83, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on September 11, 2020. Mildred was born October 26, 1936 in Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leroy Merring. Mildred is survived by her sister, Margaret Wood (John Wood Jr.) and sons, Michael Merring and Brian Merring. Visitation will be at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 5:00pm. Funeral Service will be at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 11:00am followed by Interment at Resurrection Mausoleum at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at 1:00pm. A Memorial Service will be at St. Barnabas On The Desert Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Donations can be made to the St. Barnabas Foundation.