Mildred "Dolly" MostenanPhoenix - Mildred "Dolly" Mostenan passed peacefully on 11/1/2020. She was born on 2/20/1925, in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph Buran and May (Rothbauer) Buran. Dolly attended public schools and St. Luke's Nursing School in Racine, WI. She worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for 28 years. After moving to Phoenix in 1986, Dolly volunteered at Paradise Valley Hospital for 11 years. Her marriage to Steve J. Mostenan took place on 2/14/1946 and they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Together thay had 3 children, Diane Rutkowski, Sharon Kosharek, and Steve Joseph Monstenan, all residing in Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ. Dolly is also survived by her son-in-law John Rutkowski, granddaughter Dawn Koberstein and her husband Joe of Tempe, AZ. She is also survived by her grandson, Ryan Rutkowski, his wife Marissa, and 4 great-grandchildren, Austin, Ryan, and twins John and Jenna, who reside in Garden Grove, CA. Preceding Dolly in death were her husband Steve, her parents, her brother Jerome and stepfather, Carl Thompson. The Mostenans were active members of All Saints Lutheran Church of Phoenix, AZ. They were ushers at Saturday evening services and participated in "Friday Friendly" activities. Mildred was the congregation's "Sunshine Lady" for many years, sending birthday, sympathy, anniversary, and get-well messages to church members. Mildred was also a member of the Sokol Gymnastics Organization. A private memorial service for family will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donation to All Saints Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Valley are appreciated.