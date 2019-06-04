|
Mildred (Palansky) Sistanich, born on July 6, 1926 in Gary, Indiana, to the late Anna and John, passed away at age 92 on May 28, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. She attended Lew Wallace HS were she was on the girls' basketball and synchronized swimming teams. She retired from US Steel (USX). Mildred was the beloved wife of the late Emil. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Palansky; and sister, Ann Fitzgerald. Had many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 4, 2019