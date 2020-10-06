1/1
Mile Samardzija
1936 - 2020
Mile Samardzija

Mesa - Mile Samardzija, 84, of Mesa, AZ passed away peacefully at home, with family and friends on October 4, 2020. Mile was born in Yugoslavia on January 11, 1936. He was married to Marina Samardzija on June 14, 1975 in Merrillville Lake of Indiana. Mile worked at the LTV Steel Tin Mill for 23 years. He is survived by his wife Marina, his son Mirko, grandchildren Michael and Kristen, 2 great-grandchildren, and half-brother Voin. A public visitation for Mile will be held October 7, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Funeral Service will be held on October 8, 2020 at 10am at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church 4436 E McKinley St. Phoenix, AZ 85008 with a burial following services at Green Acres Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
OCT
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
OCT
8
Burial
Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
