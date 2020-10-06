Mile Samardzija



Mesa - Mile Samardzija, 84, of Mesa, AZ passed away peacefully at home, with family and friends on October 4, 2020. Mile was born in Yugoslavia on January 11, 1936. He was married to Marina Samardzija on June 14, 1975 in Merrillville Lake of Indiana. Mile worked at the LTV Steel Tin Mill for 23 years. He is survived by his wife Marina, his son Mirko, grandchildren Michael and Kristen, 2 great-grandchildren, and half-brother Voin. A public visitation for Mile will be held October 7, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Funeral Service will be held on October 8, 2020 at 10am at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church 4436 E McKinley St. Phoenix, AZ 85008 with a burial following services at Green Acres Cemetery.









