Phoenix - Milena (Mel) Wolinski, age 63, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Saturday, December 28th with her family by her side and now joins her parents, Milan and Christa Potrebic, in heaven. Devoted mother to her children: Amanda, Marina and Ilija, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Hailey and Morae; her adored sister, Andja, and countless extended family, friends and kumovi. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society to honor her love of animals.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 1, 2020
