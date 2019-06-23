Services Hansen Chapel 8314 N. 7th Street Phoenix , AZ 85020 (602) 944-1561 Memorial service 2:00 PM All Saints Lutheran Church 15649 N. 7th St. Phoenix , AZ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Millard Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Millard A. Lee

Phoenix - Dr. Millard Lee died on June 18, 2019 at the Beatitudes Care Center in Phoenix, Arizona.



Millard Arthur Lee was born in Hannaford, North Dakota, on April 2, 1932, the fourth of eight sons born to Elmer and Jennie Lee. His father was a Lutheran minister, and Millard liked to say, "I've been a Lutheran all my life; in fact I was born in the parsonage!"



Millard attended grade school in Hannaford, and when the family moved to Fargo, North Dakota in 1947, he attended Oak Grove Lutheran High School, graduating in 1950. He attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Physics and Math. Here is where he met his future wife, Carol Jean Wade. He served in the U.S. Army for two years, July 1954-July 1956.



Millard and Carol Jean were married on August 12, 1956 in the Lutheran Church in Stanley, North Dakota. The couple started their married life in Nebraska where Millard attended the University as a graduate student in Physics and Math. After receiving a Master's Degree, he accepted a teaching position at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. In 1963, with a family of three young sons, the couple moved to Waverly, Iowa, where Millard taught Physics and Math at Wartburg College, fulfilling a desire he had to teach in a Lutheran college. In 1965 a daughter, Stephanie Ann, was born.



His desire for an advanced degree required moving the family to Ames, Iowa, for several years where he pursued a doctorate at Iowa State University. In 1974 he earned a Doctorate in Nuclear Physics at Iowa State, and returned to Wartburg College to teach for another few years. In 1978 the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho, when Millard accepted a research position at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, located between Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family lived in each city over a span of several years. With the desire to teach again, always on his mind, Millard accepted a teaching position at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota from 1981-1983, until funding was more stable at the INEL and he returned to continue research there. He retired from research work in 1989, and he and Carol moved to Phoenix, where their sons were living. Getting in touch with a former Wartburg College student of his, who now lived in Phoenix, he learned that a new community college was opening its doors, and they could use a physics teacher. He taught at Paradise Valley Community College for the next ten years, heading the science division a few years. He retired from full-time teaching in 2000, but returned to teach classes over several years as needed by the college.



In retirement he enjoyed traveling, visiting relatives and friends, and the couple enjoyed life at their lake cabin on Turtle Lake in Minnesota. In August of 2017 the couple moved to Beatitudes Campus, first to independent living and then to assisted living. In June of 2019, Millard's health had deteriorated and he was moved to the Care Center at the Beatitudes Campus.



Millard is preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie in 1972; son, Stuart in 2007; his parents; and three older brothers. He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Nathan and Philip; granddaughter Kaycee; grandson Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Zoey; and four brothers and their families.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday June 26, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85022. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019