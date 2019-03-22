|
|
Phoenix - Millicent Catherine Vetnar (91) of Phoenix, passed away on March 10, 2019. Millie was born on November 23, 1927 in Akron, Ohio and moved to Arizona in 1957. She was a graduate of Akron University, which led her to a successful and fulfilling career in teaching Home Economics for nearly thirty years at Palo Verde Middle School. Her love for teaching and her students was very clear, as some of her former students became lifelong friends to her, her children, and her grandchildren. Her greatest love in life and largest source of comfort was her devoted husband John Vetnar. Married for 67 years, they had a lifetime of happiness filled with hard work, travel, and fun memories with their three children and three grandchildren. Millie is preceded in death by her parents Betty and George Loudon, who we know were there to welcome her into heaven. Her surviving family members include her husband, John Vetnar (91); her three sons, George, John, and Jeff Vetnar; and her three grandchildren, Alexa Vetnar Ruona, Alex Vetnar, and Alaina Vetnar. She loved them dearly and felt it important to be a part of each of their lives. Millie was a tomboy who very much loved participating in sports, but became famous for her cooking and passion to teach others how to cook as well. There was nothing Millie loved more than to host parties, particularly luaus, and cooking for crowds while entertaining those dearest to her. Millie made all who came in contact with her feel welcomed, loved, and like one of her own children. The family is inviting any and all of her former students, fellow teachers, and friends to her Celebration of Life, held at Hope Church, 26525 N 19th Ave Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, March 23, at 3:00pm. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers to please consider a donation to the in memory of Millicent C. Vetnar.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 22, 2019