Millie May (Mortensen) McEntire



Millie May (Mortensen) McEntire, age 84 passed away on May 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Thomas and four of her six children and their spouses. Micheal, Richard, Pamala (Douglas), Thomas and daughter-in-law Debbie. She was preceded in death by Scott (son), Brenda (daughter-in-law), and Tamara (daughter). As well as brothers Arvin and Gary and sisters Dixie and Mamie. She has 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Lulu and McCray. Millie was born in Virden, New Mexico. She met and married Thomas and continued to be his best friend throughout her life. They were together as owners of The Desert Indian Shop in Las Vegas. Millie was a stay at home mother, school volunteer, little league coach, seamstress, used furniture shop owner, picture developer, and finally Indian shop owner. Millie enjoyed going to various auctions to find a good deal for her shops or her various collections at home. Millie loved her family. She loved drinking coffee and laughing with whoever came over or called. She liked playing rummy and the slot machines. She was an avid reader. Millie was much loved by her family and will be missed by all whose life she touched. No services are scheduled at this time. The family hopes you will celebrate her life by taking your family out to dinner and raise a drink to her memory.









