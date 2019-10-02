|
|
Milton Erick Bloom
Sun City West - 9/2/34 - 9/25/19
Preceded in death by his parents Erick and Elsie Bloom, wife Ella Bloom and brother Harold Bloom. Survived by wife Maria Forman Bloom and his five children: Michael Bloom (Tess), Nancy Hallbeck (Joe), Steven Bloom, Wendy Bintz (Chad) and Tracy McLaughlin (Jeff). Ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Milt grew up in South Minneapolis, served in the Navy, moved to the NW suburbs of Minneapolis and raised his family. Retired to Sun City West, AZ. He loved playing golf, learning to fly and his many friends in Sun City West.
Funeral service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 W Meeker Blvd. in Sun City West on October 7th 11:00 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019