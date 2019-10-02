Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Erick Bloom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton Erick Bloom Obituary
Milton Erick Bloom

Sun City West - 9/2/34 - 9/25/19

Preceded in death by his parents Erick and Elsie Bloom, wife Ella Bloom and brother Harold Bloom. Survived by wife Maria Forman Bloom and his five children: Michael Bloom (Tess), Nancy Hallbeck (Joe), Steven Bloom, Wendy Bintz (Chad) and Tracy McLaughlin (Jeff). Ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Milt grew up in South Minneapolis, served in the Navy, moved to the NW suburbs of Minneapolis and raised his family. Retired to Sun City West, AZ. He loved playing golf, learning to fly and his many friends in Sun City West.

Funeral service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 W Meeker Blvd. in Sun City West on October 7th 11:00 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.