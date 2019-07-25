|
In Loving Memory of My Beloved Husband
Milton W. Hathaway Sr.
5-31-29 - 7-25-18
It's been 365 aching days since you left my loving embrace & went to the welcoming arms of our Lord.
Every day brings another memory of us. Loving, laughing, dreaming. A cup of tea, an afternoon on our porch, a comforting cuddle, a knowing smile. That sweet kiss, your arms around me. A whispered "I love you".
Not a single day has gone by without agonizing tears.
I miss & love you more than anyone could imagine.
My fervent prayer is to be with you again.
My heart will then be at peace.
Til then, your Adoring Wife
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 25, 2019