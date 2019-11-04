Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Minda Rochelle Reed

Phoenix - Minda Rochelle Reed, age 67, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on November 1, 2019. Minda was born in Flint, Michigan on May 5, 1952 to Margaret (Anderman) and Arrey Delong. She was a member of the National Honor Society at Coronado High School, where she graduated with honors. She went on to obtain a Bachelor's of Nursing degree at Arizona State University class of 1974. Minda had a rewarding career helping others as an ER Charge Nurse at Maricopa County Hospital. Minda is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, father Arrey M Delong, infant son Ray Reed and former husband Larry Reed. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Delong, brother Arrey L Delong and family Lorinda, Angela and Lexie. Also survived by her daughter Shelly A Kress and family, Robert, Ella and Rusty.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
