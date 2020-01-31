|
Minnie Acosta
Gilbert - 83
Address: Gilbert, AZ
Date of Death: 01/29/2020
Place of death: Scottsdale, AZ
DOB: 08/18/1936
Place of Birth: Miami, AZ
Parents: Ramon Salinas and Belen Ybarra
Marriage: Married to Ben Acosta for 64 years
Minnie was very active in the Gilbert community throughout her life, much of it was centered around Public Service. She enjoyed participating in community service including the Manual Lerma Scholarship fund. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading, and loved children. Minnie was well loved by her family and friends.
Preceded in death: Her husband Benito Acosta
Survivors:
Christine Rogers (Paul)
Marry O'Dell
Anita Walker (Larry)
12 grandchildren
23 Great-Grand Children
Viewing is on 02/07/2020 @ 10:00 am
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home
Address: 1562 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204
Service 02/07/2020 @ Noon
Reception to follow service
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020