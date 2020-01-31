Services
Minnie Acosta Obituary
Minnie Acosta

Gilbert - 83

Address: Gilbert, AZ

Date of Death: 01/29/2020

Place of death: Scottsdale, AZ

DOB: 08/18/1936

Place of Birth: Miami, AZ

Parents: Ramon Salinas and Belen Ybarra

Marriage: Married to Ben Acosta for 64 years

Minnie was very active in the Gilbert community throughout her life, much of it was centered around Public Service. She enjoyed participating in community service including the Manual Lerma Scholarship fund. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading, and loved children. Minnie was well loved by her family and friends.

Preceded in death: Her husband Benito Acosta

Survivors:

Christine Rogers (Paul)

Marry O'Dell

Anita Walker (Larry)

12 grandchildren

23 Great-Grand Children

Viewing is on 02/07/2020 @ 10:00 am

Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home

Address: 1562 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Service 02/07/2020 @ Noon

Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home

Address: 1562 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Reception to follow service
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
