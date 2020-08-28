Minnie Grace Daniels
Cave Creek, Arizona: Minnie Grace Daniels was born November 30, 1944 the daughter of Burley Russell Campbell and Ida Sylvester Campbell of Campbellsville, Kentucky. She passed away peacefully at home August, 16, 2020 surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister. She is survived by her: Husband - Mr. Clarence Daniels; Children - Ms. Cathy Hudson, Mrs. Diane Scarborough and Mr. Willis Anthony Hudson II Grandchildren - Ms. Amanda Rose Hudson, Mrs. Tiffany Lobdell-Summers, Mrs. Sarah Dunkel, Mr. Anthony Hudson, Mr. Matthew Hudson, Mrs. Emily Thoms Great grandchildren - Mr. Cody Warren, Ms. Carleigh Warren, Ms. Lily Thoms, Mr. Ryder Hudson; Sister - Ms. Christine Woodard of Elmore City, Oklahoma Brother - Delmer Campbell of Dover, Florida, and many other relatives and friends.
Minnie was a mother and a homemaker and her greatest passion was her family. She had a deep and enduring love for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all who will miss her. Minnie was a lover of music, horses, gardening, cooking and a die-hard football fan, her favorite team was the Green Bay Packers. Two of her favorite songs were Etta James and Dr. John singing "I'd Rather Go Blind" and Brian Owens and Thomas Owens Cover of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come"
Celebration of Life to be determined in the near future
Arrangements provided by Best Funeral Services, West Valley Chapel, 9380 West Peoria Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345, (623) 486-1955