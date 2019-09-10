|
|
Minnie Walker Gonzales
- - Minnie Walker Gonzales, 93, was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior on the morning of September 4th, 2019. She was born in Phoenix on December 20, 1925 to Salome and Gerardo Walker. She joins her loving husband of 62 years, Ralph Duarte Gonzales, daughter Micaela Doyle, brother William Walker and sisters Berta Ulloa, Anita Gonzales and Maria Camarena. She is survived by daughters Marcella (Marvin) Jarecki, Marguerite (Gabriel) Munoz, Maryhelen (Douglas) Beguin, Ruth (John) Parmelee and Rosalia. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was caring and had a beautiful gentle soul. She will be truly missed. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 12th at 9:00 am. Service at 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd. National Memorial Cemetery at 12:30 pm, 23029 Cave Creek Rd. Lunch 1:30 - 4:00, Macayo's 6012 W. Bell Rd.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019