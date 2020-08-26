Miriam ("Jimmie") Jordan



Phoenix - Miriam ("Jimmie") Jordan, 99, passed away August 22, 2020.



The daughter of Milo and Rachel Jimison, Miriam was born November 16, 1920 in Sandusky, Ohio. She and her three siblings (Robert, William and Margaret) were children of the Great Depression. Through challenging times and parental guidance, each developed a profound sense of duty, work ethic and a quest for education.



Upon graduation from Columbia University's Nursing School, Miriam enlisted as a WW II Navy Nurse. During her service, she met and married a young Navy Officer named John T. Jordan. After the war, they moved to White Hills, a mining camp in northwestern Arizona, and then to Kingman, where they joined other young families to establish life-long friendships and help build a thriving community.



As a member of the Greatest Generation, Miriam was a devoted wife and mother that embraced both ranching and urban life. She lit-up a room with her warm personality and persevered during times of profound sorrow. She was a loyal friend to many and retained an unyielding passion for volunteer service. These included Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, CA, the Heard Museum and thirty years with Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ. Miriam Jordan served God, Country and family with unwavering devotion and left this world a better place.



Miriam was preceded in death by her husband John T. Jordan, son John T. Jordan, Jr. ("Tommy"), brothers Robert Jimison and William Jimison and her great granddaughter Tatjana Milhon. She is survived by her daughter Marilee Milhon (Reg), sons Bill Jordan (Corene) and Richard Jordan (Marie). Also, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, her sister Margaret Haynes, and numerous nieces & nephews.



In memory of Miriam Jordan, donations to the Mohave Museum of History & Arts (400 W. Beale St., Kingman, AZ 86401), Hospice of the Valley (1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014) or the Holcombe-Jimison Farmstead Museum (1605 Daniel Bray Hwy, Lambertville, NJ 08530) are suggested.









