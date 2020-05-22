Miriam Weinberg
Miriam Weinberg

Scottsdale - Miriam Weinberg, 82 passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7th, 2020. Born December, 28th, 1937, daughter of Simon and Belle Klatzko. Miriam grew up in New Haven and later lived in Westport and Norwalk CT before moving to Scottsdale 10 years ago to be near family. She received a BA from Mt Holyoke and an MA from NYU. Miriam loved book group meetings, and theater. She was a proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sister Leah, children Andrew and Gabrielle, daughter-in-law Suzanne, and grandson Brendan.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
