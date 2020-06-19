Miroljub Vuksanovic
Miroljub Vuksanovic

Phoenix, Arizona - Miroljub Vuksanovic, age 88 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on June 18, 2020 at Banner Boswell Medical Hospital.

Born in Serbia (former Yugoslavia), Miroljub was an accomplished accordion player. He started playing the accordion at the early age of 12. During his music career, he had played in Europe, Canada and the United States and even recorded a few albums. Before moving to Phoenix in 1978, Miroljub lived in Detroit, where he worked at Chrysler.

He was active in the Serbian community in both Detroit and Phoenix, where he had many friends and was known for being easy-going and fun. Miroljub is survived by his wife Anna; his children Jelica (Rasa), Vera, Zorica (Ronald); Grandchildren Katherine and Nikola; and his sister Mica of Paris, France. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold a private funeral service on June 23, 2020 but will maintain Serbian tradition and host a larger, public memorial service in six months to a year, after the current pandemic passes.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
