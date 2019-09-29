|
|
Mitchell J. Marchich
Scottsdale - Mitchell J. Marchich "Mitch" passed away on September 20, 2019 and was received by his Lord and Savior. Born on November 28, 1928 in Grosse Point, Michigan to James and Mildred Marchich. He is survived by his sister, Angie Marchich. Mitch moved to Los Angeles, CA with his family for 4 years. He then moved to Akron, OH for 10 years before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1960. Mitch graduated from Manuel Arts High School in Los Angeles and went on to attend Pasadena City College. In Akron, he helped his dad run a delicatessen. In Phoenix, he was in real estate and worked for Gibraltar Bank, Stewart Title and then was Branch Manager for American Title until he retired. Mitch enjoyed tennis, golf, and entertaining. He had a cabin built in Flagstaff, where he entertained guests. Services in Mitch's honor will be held at Green Acres Chapel (401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257) on Saturday, October 5, 2019, visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor James Rasmussen of Scottsdale Bible. Refreshments to be served in Green Acres Hospitality Suite immediately following a graveside service at Green Acres Mausoleum. Donations can be made to Scottsdale Bible Church, Seasons Hospice or Bethany Adult Home Care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019