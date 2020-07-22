Mitchell (Mitch) Scott Fletcher
Glendale - Mitchell Scott Fletcher (Mitch) passed away in his Glendale home Saturday July 11th with family members by his side after a lengthy bought with leukemia. Mitch was born in San Manuel, Arizona on August 29th 1957 to Gloria and Ronald "Jiggs" Fletcher. He was raised in Grants, New Mexico where he excelled in both school and sports. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was immediately hired by the Sperry Rand Corporation, which was later acquired by Honeywell. Mitch was employed there for over 30 years working his way up to Chief Aeronautical Engineer. He had many patents dealing with the navigational system for the Space Shuttles and was instrumental in the success of the United States shuttle program. NASA routinely flew Mitch out for the launching of the Shuttles. After Mitch retired from Honeywell he continued to work in the aerospace industry creating his own company and doing consulting work. Friends and coworkers described him as a giant in the aeronautical world. It was during his years at Sperry that Mitch met, fell in love, and married his wife Rita and became a step-father to two boys; Willie and Warren. Mitch and Rita shared 25 wonderful years together before her passing in 2006. Mitch was a loving husband, an amazing step-father and an incredible "Pampa" to his grandchildren. Whenever someone needed something, they knew they could call Pampa and he would help them. Space and the exploration of space were Mitch's passion; as were his grandchildren. Mitch had an incredible mind, a huge heart and a wonderful soul. He was always willing to help a friend or a family member with anything they needed at any time of the day or night. He will be sorely missed, but we know that he is in a better place and we will see him again. Mitch is survived by two brothers (Terry, Keith), two step-sons (William, Warren) and 5 grandchildren (Skylar, Amber, Sienna, Mary, Jacob). There will be a viewing for Mitch on Friday July 31st from 9 am to 12 noon at the Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381 with graveside services at Phoenix Memorial Park 200 W Beardsley Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85027. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mitch's honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
. Later, when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, there will be a celebration of life event for Mitch. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
for updated information and to share memories.