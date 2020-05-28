Mohamed Fahim
Mohamed Fahim

Mohamed Fahim 54, a loving husband and Brother Suddenly and unexpectedly passed on May 9th 2020 at his home while enjoying outdoor activities with some of his friends and wife. Moe is survived by his wife, Sarah Fahim and his Sister, Rizan Fahim. Moe enjoyed watching all sporting events and being around his friends at the pool on a hot day. Anyone who he'd meet he instantly made a friend. He loved to travel to Mexico where he married his wife, making it a yearly trip. Originally from San Jose, California, Moe moved to Arizona in 2005 to his new home and loved it ever since. Moe will be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.

Funeral and Burial took Place on May 12th. His final resting place is Al Rahma Muslim Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 28 to Jun. 7, 2020.
