Mona Bratcher

Mona BratcherMesa - Romona Jewel Bratcher (Hamlin), 78, went to heaven to be with her Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020. Mona was born on August 12, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio and moved to Mesa with her parents and siblings a few months later.Mona was a beautiful, loving, devoted Mother, wife, cherished sister, friend, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mona was greeted in Heaven by her parents Jerome and Goldie Mae (Johnson) Hamlin, three sisters; Joyce Loretta, Pauline and Ruth, three brothers; Harold Sr., Jerry Jerome Jr., Darrel, her son Grant Hosford and her grandson Matthew Hosford. Mona is survived by her husband Larry, two sons; Tony Hosford and Tim Hosford, granddaughters Sierra and Haille Hosford, 9 great grandchildren and her brothers, Ken, Larry and Dale. She also left behind a large family of adoring nieces, nephews and cousins.Family was always the highest priority for Mona and she received so much joy from her many loved ones. She built a wonderful life full of family, long lasting friendships, and travel. Her passions included flower gardening, baking and entertaining friends and family at her homes in Mesa and Overgaard. Mona was an exemplary wife, mother, grandmother and child of God. She is already greatly missed by many.Services will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 10 am at HiWay Baptist Church 10505 E. Brown Rd Mesa AZ, 85207. Visitation will be from 9 am to 10 am at the church.Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery 7900 E Main St Mesa, AZ 85207