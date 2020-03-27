|
Mona Faye (Hood) Dever
Mona Faye (Hood) Dever passed away on March 7, 2020. She leaves behind, her husband, Glen Dever and her stepson, Glen Alan Dever, her son, Dan Summers, along with several grandchildren; her brother, Jerry Hood of Irving, Texas and her sister, Edna (Hood) Roberts of Palo Verde, Arizona. Mona was predeceased by her son, Charley Summers and her daughter, Brenda Summers Openshaw. Mona was born on September 22, 1935 in Waurika, Oklahoma to Jesse Lee Hood and Alla Mae (Kelly) Hood. Mona's parents and siblings moved from Oklahoma to Arizona in 1935 and some have remained here in Buckeye, AZ. Mona loved music and loved to sing the old church hymns. She taught herself to play the piano, and she would play while she sang with her sisters. Mona graduated from Buckeye Union High School in Buckeye, AZ in 1954. She was an operator for the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Phoenix. She later moved to California and resided there until she and her kids moved back to Buckeye. Mona was employed by the Beam Corporation in Buckeye, AZ and was the manager of the Shipping Department. She later moved on to work for the State of Arizona in Phoenix. She retired and enjoyed living in Buckeye. Her wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in Buckeye, AZ at a later time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020