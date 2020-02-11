Services
Sonoran Skies Mortuary
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-985-4900
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Central Christian Church
965 E Germann Road
Gilbert, AZ
Monica Martin Obituary
Monica Martin

Mesa - Monica Martin, 52 years young, of Mesa, Arizona passed to heaven on January 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held February 15, 2020 10:00 am at Central Christian Church, 965 E Germann Road Gilbert, AZ 85297.

Monica is survived by Charles "Chad" Mandela, significant other, son Michael, daughter Christina, Brothers' Raul Nickols and Steve Sierra, Sisters Stella Tucker and Diane Lancaster, Nieces Porcha Sanchez, Erica "Eries" Sierra and Saphyre Sierra.

Memorial Donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital

See full obituary and leave condolences at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
